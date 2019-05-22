TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
_____
010 FPUS54 KFWD 220905
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
TXZ119-222115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-222115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-222115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ158-222115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-222115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-222115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ093-222115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-222115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-222115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-222115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-222115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-222115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ115-222115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an
isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ116-222115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ117-222115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ131-222115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ132-222115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ130-222115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-222115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-222115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-222115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-222115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-222115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ143-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ144-222115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-222115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ134-222115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-222115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-222115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-222115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-222115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-222115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-222115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-222115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-222115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-222115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-222115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-222115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-222115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-222115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ123-222115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny.