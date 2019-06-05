TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
384 FPUS54 KFWD 050831
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
TXZ119-052200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-052200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-052200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 100
to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105
to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-052200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 100
to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105
to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-052200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-052200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-052200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-052200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-052200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-052200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-052200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-052200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-052200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-052200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-052200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-052200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-052200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-052200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-052200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-052200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-052200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-052200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-052200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-052200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-052200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-052200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-052200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-052200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-052200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-052200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-052200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs around 90.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-052200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-052200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs around 90. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-052200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-052200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-052200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-052200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-052200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
331 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MOND