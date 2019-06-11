TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
_____
897 FPUS54 KFWD 110809
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
TXZ119-112200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-112200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-112200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-112200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-112200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-112200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-112200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-112200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-112200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-112200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-112200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-112200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-112200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-112200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-112200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-112200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-112200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-112200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-112200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-112200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-112200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-112200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-112200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-112200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-112200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-112200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-112200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-112200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-112200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-112200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-112200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-112200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-112200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-112200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-112200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-112200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ135-112200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-112200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-112200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-112200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-112200-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-112200-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ107-112200-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
309 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High