TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-042145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-042145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-042145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-042145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-042145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ093-042145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-042145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-042145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-042145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-042145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-042145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-042145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-042145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-042145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-042145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-042145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-042145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-042145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-042145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-042145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-042145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-042145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-042145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-042145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-042145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-042145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-042145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-042145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-042145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-042145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-042145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-042145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-042145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-042145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-042145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-042145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-042145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-042145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-042145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ123-042145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-042145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-042145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-042145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-042145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-042145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

