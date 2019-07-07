TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

TXZ119-072115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-072115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-072115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-072115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-072115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-072115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-072115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-072115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-072115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-072115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-072115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-072115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-072115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-072115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-072115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-072115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-072115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-072115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-072115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-072115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-072115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-072115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-072115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-072115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-072115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-072115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-072115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-072115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-072115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-072115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-072115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-072115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-072115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ162-072115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-072115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-072115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-072115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-072115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-072115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-072115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-072115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-072115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-072115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-072115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-072115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-072115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

