TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019
_____
118 FPUS54 KFWD 090802
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
TXZ119-092200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-092200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-092200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-092200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-092200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-092200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-092200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-092200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-092200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-092200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-092200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-092200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-092200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-092200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-092200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-092200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-092200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to
109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-092200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-092200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-092200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-092200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-092200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-092200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-092200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-092200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-092200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-092200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-092200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-092200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-092200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-092200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-092200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-092200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-092200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-092200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-092200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-092200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ122-092200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mo