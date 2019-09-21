TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

TXZ119-212115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ118-212115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ159-212115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ158-212115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ104-212115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ103-212115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ093-212115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ092-212115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-212115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-212115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ101-212115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-212115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-212115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-212115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ117-212115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ131-212115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-212115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ130-212115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ129-212115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-212115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ142-212115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-212115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-212115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ143-212115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ144-212115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ133-212115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ134-212115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ145-212115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-212115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ161-212115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ160-212115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ174-212115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ175-212115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ162-212115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ147-212115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

355 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 201