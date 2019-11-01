TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

473 FPUS54 KFWD 010810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

TXZ119-012115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-012115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-012115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-012115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-012115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-012115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ093-012115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ092-012115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-012115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-012115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-012115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-012115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-012115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-012115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-012115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-012115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-012115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-012115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ129-012115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-012115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ142-012115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-012115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-012115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-012115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-012115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-012115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-012115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-012115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-012115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-012115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-012115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-012115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-012115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-012115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-012115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-012115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-012115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-012115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-012115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-012115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-012115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-012115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-012115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-012115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. E