TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

_____

706 FPUS54 KFWD 020816

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

TXZ119-022145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-022145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-022145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-022145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-022145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-022145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-022145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-022145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-022145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-022145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-022145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-022145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-022145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-022145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ117-022145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-022145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-022145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-022145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-022145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-022145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-022145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-022145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ157-022145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-022145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-022145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-022145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-022145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-022145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-022145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-022145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-022145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-022145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-022145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-022145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-022145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-022145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-022145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-022145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-022145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-022145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-022145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-022145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnigh