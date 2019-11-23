TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

108 FPUS54 KFWD 230929

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ119-232215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-232215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-232215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-232215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-232215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-232215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-232215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-232215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-232215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-232215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-232215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-232215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-232215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ116-232215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-232215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-232215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ132-232215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-232215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ129-232215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-232215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-232215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-232215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ157-232215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ143-232215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-232215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ133-232215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ134-232215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-232215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-232215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-232215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-232215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-232215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-232215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-232215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-232215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-232215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-232215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-232215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-232215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-232215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ123-232215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-232215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ107-232215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ106-232215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-232215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-232215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...C