TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

182 FPUS54 KFWD 010908

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

TXZ119-012215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-012215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-012215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-012215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-012215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-012215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ093-012215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-012215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-012215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-012215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-012215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-012215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-012215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-012215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-012215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-012215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-012215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-012215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-012215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-012215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-012215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-012215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-012215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-012215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-012215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-012215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-012215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-012215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-012215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-012215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-012215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-012215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-012215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-012215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-012215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-012215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-012215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-012215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-012215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-012215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-012215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-012215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-012215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-012215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ095-012215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-012215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather