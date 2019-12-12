TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

781 FPUS54 KFWD 120906

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

TXZ119-122330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-122330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-122330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-122330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-122330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-122330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-122330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-122330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-122330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ102-122330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-122330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-122330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-122330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-122330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-122330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-122330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-122330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ130-122330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-122330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-122330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-122330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-122330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-122330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-122330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-122330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ133-122330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-122330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-122330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-122330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-122330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-122330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-122330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-122330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-122330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-122330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-122330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-122330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-122330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-122330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-122330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-122330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-122330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-122330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ106-122330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-122330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ094-122330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

306 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather