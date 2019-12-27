TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

339 FPUS54 KFWD 270900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

TXZ119-272230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-272230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-272230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-272230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread drizzle this morning.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-272230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-272230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-272230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. Widespread drizzle

with possible showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-272230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. Widespread drizzle

with possible showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures

steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-272230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. Widespread drizzle

with possible showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures

steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-272230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with possible drizzle and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-272230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with possible drizzle and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-272230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with possible drizzle and thunderstorms this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-272230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-272230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-272230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-272230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-272230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-272230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-272230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-272230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-272230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-272230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ157-272230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-272230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-272230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-272230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-272230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-272230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-272230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-272230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-272230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-272230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread drizzle this morning.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-272230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with areas of

drizzle this morning...then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-272230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-272230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-272230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-272230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-272230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-272230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-272230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in