TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

344 FPUS54 KFWD 220859

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

TXZ119-222300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-222300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-222300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-222300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-222300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-222300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-222300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in

the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-222300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in

the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-222300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-222300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then

a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-222300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-222300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-222300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-222300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-222300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in

the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-222300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-222300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-222300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-222300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-222300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-222300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-222300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening...then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-222300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-222300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-222300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ133-222300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening...then widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-222300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-222300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-222300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of

rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-222300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-222300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of

rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-222300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-222300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-222300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ147-222300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-222300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight.

Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-222300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-222300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-222300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of

rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-222300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a chance of

rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening...then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-222300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

259 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.