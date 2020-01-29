TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
029 FPUS54 KFWD 290900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
TXZ119-292215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-292215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-292215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-292215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ104-292215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-292215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ093-292215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-292215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-292215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-292215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ101-292215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-292215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-292215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ116-292215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ117-292215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ131-292215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-292215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-292215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-292215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-292215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-292215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-292215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-292215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-292215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-292215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-292215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-292215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-292215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ146-292215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-292215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-292215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-292215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-292215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-292215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-292215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-292215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-292215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-292215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-292215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-292215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-292215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-292215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ107-292215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-292215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ095-292215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.S