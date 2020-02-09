TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

_____

733 FPUS54 KFWD 090906

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

TXZ119-092215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-092215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ159-092215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with

showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-092215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-092215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-092215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-092215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-092215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-092215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-092215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures

steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-092215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ100-092215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-092215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles with

patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-092215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures

steady around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-092215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-092215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-092215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-092215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-092215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-092215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-092215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-092215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-092215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-092215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-092215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-092215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ134-092215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ145-092215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ146-092215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ161-092215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ160-092215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 50.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-092215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-092215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-092215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

mornin