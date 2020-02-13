TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
943 FPUS54 KFWD 130900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
TXZ119-132300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ118-132300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ159-132300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ158-132300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50.
$$
TXZ104-132300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ103-132300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ093-132300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ092-132300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ091-132300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings as
low as 17 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ102-132300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ101-132300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 18 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ100-132300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 18 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ115-132300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ116-132300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ117-132300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ131-132300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ132-132300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ130-132300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ129-132300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ141-132300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ142-132300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ156-132300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ157-132300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ143-132300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ144-132300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ133-132300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ134-132300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ145-132300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ146-132300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ161-132300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ160-132300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50.
$$
TXZ174-132300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ175-132300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ162-132300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ147-132300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50.
$$
TXZ148-132300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ135-132300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50.
$$
TXZ122-132300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ121-132300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ120-132300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ105-132300-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ123-132300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph inc