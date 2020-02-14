TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

079 FPUS54 KFWD 140908

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

TXZ119-142345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

TXZ118-142345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

TXZ159-142345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ158-142345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ104-142345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-142345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-142345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-142345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-142345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-142345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-142345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ100-142345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ115-142345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ116-142345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ117-142345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ131-142345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ132-142345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ130-142345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ129-142345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ141-142345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ142-142345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ156-142345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ157-142345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ143-142345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ144-142345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ133-142345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ134-142345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ145-142345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ146-142345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ161-142345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ160-142345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ174-142345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ175-142345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ162-142345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ147-142345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ148-142345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ135-142345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ122-142345-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

TXZ121-142345-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

TXZ120-142345-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ105-142345-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ123-142345-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds