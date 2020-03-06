TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

970 FPUS54 KFWD 060916

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

TXZ119-062230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ118-062230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ159-062230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ158-062230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ104-062230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ103-062230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ093-062230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ092-062230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ091-062230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ102-062230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ101-062230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ100-062230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ115-062230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ116-062230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ117-062230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ131-062230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ132-062230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ130-062230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ129-062230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ141-062230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ142-062230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ156-062230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ157-062230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ143-062230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ144-062230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ133-062230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ134-062230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ145-062230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ146-062230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ161-062230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-062230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ174-062230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-062230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-062230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-062230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-062230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-062230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-062230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ121-062230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sho