TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
479 FPUS54 KFWD 150819
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
TXZ119-152130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ118-152130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ159-152130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-152130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-152130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-152130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ093-152130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A slight chance of showers this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-152130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-152130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-152130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ101-152130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-152130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-152130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-152130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ117-152130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ131-152130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ132-152130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ130-152130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-152130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-152130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-152130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-152130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ157-152130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ143-152130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-152130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ133-152130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ134-152130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ145-152130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ146-152130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows