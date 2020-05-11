TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly