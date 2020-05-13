TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

_____

399 FPUS54 KFWD 130601

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ119-130915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-130915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-130915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-130915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-130915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-130915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-130915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-130915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-130915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-130915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-130915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-130915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-130915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-130915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-130915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-130915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-130915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-130915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-130915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-130915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-130915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-130915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-130915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-130915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-130915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-130915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-130915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-130915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-130915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-130915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-130915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-130915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-130915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-130915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

101 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY