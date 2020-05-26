TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

_____

569 FPUS54 KFWD 260835

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

TXZ119-262130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-262130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-262130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-262130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-262130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-262130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-262130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-262130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-262130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-262130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-262130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-262130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-262130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-262130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-262130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-262130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-262130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-262130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-262130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-262130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-262130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-262130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-262130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-262130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-262130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-262130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-262130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-262130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-262130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-262130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-262130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-262130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-262130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-262130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-262130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-262130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-262130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-262130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting t