TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ118-300930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ159-300930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ158-300930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ104-300930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-300930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ093-300930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ092-300930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ091-300930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-300930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ101-300930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ100-300930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-300930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-300930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ117-300930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-300930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ132-300930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ130-300930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ129-300930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ141-300930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ142-300930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ156-300930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ157-300930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ143-300930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ144-300930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ133-300930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ134-300930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ145-300930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ146-300930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ161-300930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ160-300930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ174-300930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ175-300930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ162-300930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ147-300930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ148-300930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ135-300930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ122-300930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ121-300930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ120-300930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ105-300930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ123-300930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ107-300930-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ106-300930-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ095-300930-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ094-300930-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
329 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
