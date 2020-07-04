TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

918 FPUS54 KFWD 040907

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

TXZ119-042115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-042115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-042115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-042115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-042115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ103-042115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ093-042115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-042115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ091-042115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ102-042115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-042115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-042115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-042115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-042115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-042115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-042115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-042115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-042115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-042115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-042115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-042115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-042115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-042115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-042115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-042115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-042115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-042115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-042115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-042115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-042115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-042115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-042115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-042115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-042115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-042115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-042115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-042115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ122-042115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ121-042115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ120-042115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ105-042115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-042115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

407 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable wind