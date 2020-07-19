TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
TXZ119-190915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-190915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-190915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ158-190915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ104-190915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ103-190915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-190915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-190915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-190915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-190915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ101-190915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ100-190915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-190915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-190915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-190915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-190915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ132-190915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ130-190915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ129-190915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ141-190915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ142-190915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ156-190915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ157-190915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ143-190915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ144-190915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ133-190915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ134-190915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-190915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ146-190915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ161-190915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ160-190915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ174-190915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ175-190915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ162-190915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ147-190915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ148-190915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
TXZ135-190915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ122-190915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-190915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ120-190915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ105-190915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-190915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ107-190915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-190915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ095-190915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ094-190915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
