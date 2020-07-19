TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

TXZ119-190915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-190915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-190915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-190915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ104-190915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-190915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-190915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-190915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-190915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-190915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ101-190915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ100-190915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-190915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-190915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-190915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-190915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-190915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-190915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-190915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-190915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-190915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-190915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-190915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-190915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-190915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-190915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ134-190915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-190915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-190915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-190915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-190915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ174-190915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ175-190915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ162-190915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ147-190915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ148-190915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-190915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ122-190915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-190915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-190915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-190915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-190915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-190915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-190915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-190915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-190915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1114 PM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

