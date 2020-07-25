TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
349 FPUS54 KFWD 250903
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
TXZ119-252300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-252300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-252300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-252300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-252300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-252300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ093-252300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-252300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-252300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ102-252300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-252300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-252300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-252300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-252300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-252300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-252300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-252300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ130-252300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-252300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-252300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-252300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-252300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-252300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-252300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-252300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-252300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-252300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-252300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-252300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-252300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-252300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-252300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-252300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-252300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-252300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-252300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-252300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
40 pe