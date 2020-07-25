TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

403 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

40 pe