TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
