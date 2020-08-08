TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

TXZ119-082115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-082115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-082115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-082115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-082115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ103-082115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ093-082115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-082115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-082115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-082115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-082115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-082115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-082115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-082115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-082115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-082115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-082115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-082115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-082115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-082115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-082115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-082115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-082115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-082115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-082115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-082115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-082115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-082115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-082115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-082115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ160-082115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-082115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-082115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ162-082115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ147-082115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ148-082115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ135-082115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ122-082115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-082115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ120-082115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ105-082115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-082115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-082115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-082115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-082115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-082115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

