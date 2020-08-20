TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

259 FPUS54 KFWD 200800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

TXZ119-202345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-202345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-202345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-202345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-202345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-202345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-202345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-202345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-202345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-202345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-202345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-202345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-202345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-202345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-202345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-202345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-202345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-202345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-202345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-202345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-202345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-202345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-202345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-202345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-202345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-202345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-202345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-202345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-202345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-202345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-202345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-202345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-202345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ162-202345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-202345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-202345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ135-202345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-202345-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-202345-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ120-202345-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ105-202345-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-202345-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-202345-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-202345-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-202345-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ094-202345-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather