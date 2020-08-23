TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

014 FPUS54 KFWD 230446

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

TXZ119-231015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-231015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ159-231015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

$$

TXZ158-231015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-231015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-231015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ093-231015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ092-231015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-231015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-231015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-231015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-231015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-231015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-231015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-231015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-231015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-231015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ130-231015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-231015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-231015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-231015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-231015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-231015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-231015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-231015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ133-231015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-231015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ145-231015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-231015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ161-231015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ160-231015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-231015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-231015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-231015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-231015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-231015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ135-231015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-231015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-231015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ120-231015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ105-231015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-231015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chan