TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ119-231015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ118-231015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ159-231015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
TXZ158-231015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ104-231015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ103-231015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ093-231015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ092-231015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-231015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-231015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-231015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-231015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-231015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-231015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-231015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-231015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-231015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ130-231015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-231015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-231015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-231015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-231015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-231015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-231015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-231015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ133-231015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-231015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ145-231015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-231015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ161-231015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ160-231015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ174-231015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ175-231015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ162-231015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ147-231015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ148-231015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ135-231015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ122-231015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ121-231015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
TXZ120-231015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
TXZ105-231015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ123-231015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1146 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chan