TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
980 FPUS54 KFWD 232330
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ119-240030-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-240030-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-240030-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ158-240030-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-240030-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-240030-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ093-240030-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-240030-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-240030-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-240030-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-240030-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-240030-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-240030-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-240030-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-240030-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-240030-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-240030-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-240030-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-240030-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-240030-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-240030-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-240030-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-240030-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-240030-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-240030-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-240030-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-240030-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-240030-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-240030-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-240030-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ160-240030-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-240030-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-240030-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ162-240030-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-240030-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ148-240030-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ135-240030-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ122-240030-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chan