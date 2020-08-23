TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

980 FPUS54 KFWD 232330

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ119-240030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-240030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-240030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-240030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-240030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-240030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ093-240030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ092-240030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-240030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-240030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-240030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-240030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-240030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-240030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-240030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-240030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-240030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-240030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-240030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-240030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-240030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-240030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-240030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-240030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-240030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-240030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-240030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ145-240030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-240030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ161-240030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph

this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ160-240030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-240030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-240030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph

this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ162-240030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-240030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ148-240030-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ135-240030-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-240030-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

630 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chan