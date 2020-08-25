TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
678 FPUS54 KFWD 250441
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ119-250915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-250915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-250915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-250915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ104-250915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-250915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ093-250915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ092-250915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ091-250915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ102-250915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-250915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-250915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ115-250915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ116-250915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-250915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-250915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-250915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ130-250915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-250915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-250915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-250915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-250915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-250915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ143-250915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ144-250915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ133-250915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ134-250915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ145-250915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ146-250915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ161-250915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-250915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-250915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ175-250915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up
to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-250915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-250915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-250915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the