TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

678 FPUS54 KFWD 250441

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ119-250915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-250915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-250915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-250915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ104-250915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-250915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-250915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ092-250915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ091-250915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ102-250915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ101-250915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-250915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ115-250915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ116-250915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-250915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ131-250915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ132-250915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ130-250915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-250915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-250915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-250915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-250915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-250915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ143-250915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ144-250915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ133-250915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ134-250915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ145-250915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ146-250915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ161-250915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ160-250915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-250915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ175-250915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up

to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ162-250915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-250915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-250915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1141 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the