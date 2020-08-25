TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

238 FPUS54 KFWD 252045

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ119-260915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-260915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-260915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-260915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-260915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-260915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-260915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-260915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-260915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-260915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-260915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-260915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-260915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-260915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-260915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-260915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-260915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-260915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-260915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-260915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-260915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-260915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-260915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-260915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-260915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-260915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-260915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-260915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-260915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-260915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-260915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-260915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ175-260915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ162-260915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

345 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hi