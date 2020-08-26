TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
016 FPUS54 KFWD 261055
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
TXZ119-262115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-262115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-262115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ158-262115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-262115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-262115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-262115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-262115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-262115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-262115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-262115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-262115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 104. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-262115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-262115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-262115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-262115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-262115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-262115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-262115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-262115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-262115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-262115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-262115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ143-262115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-262115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ133-262115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-262115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-262115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ146-262115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ161-262115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ160-262115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ174-262115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-262115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings up to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-262115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ147-262115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ148-262115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
555 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ135-262115-
Henderson-