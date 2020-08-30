TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Sout