TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
_____
888 FPUS54 KFWD 020609
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
TXZ119-021015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Heavy rainfall
possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ118-021015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Heavy rainfall
possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ159-021015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-021015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this evening...then showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-021015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-021015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-021015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ092-021015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ091-021015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ102-021015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-021015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-021015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-021015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible...
then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-021015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-021015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph becoming southeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ131-021015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming southeast.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ132-021015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-021015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-021015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible...
then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible late this evening. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-021015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late this evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-021015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-021015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this
evening...then showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible
late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-021015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ143-021015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ144-021015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-021015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ134-021015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ145-021015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
109 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible late this evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorm