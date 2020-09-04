TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

_____

982 FPUS54 KFWD 040805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

TXZ119-042130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-042130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-042130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-042130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-042130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-042130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-042130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-042130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-042130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-042130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-042130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-042130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-042130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-042130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-042130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-042130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-042130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-042130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-042130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-042130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-042130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-042130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-042130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-042130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-042130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-042130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-042130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-042130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-042130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-042130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-042130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-042130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-042130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-042130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-042130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-042130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.