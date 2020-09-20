TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
555 FPUS54 KFWD 200821
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
TXZ119-202130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-202130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-202130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-202130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-202130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-202130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-202130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-202130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-202130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-202130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-202130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-202130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-202130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-202130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-202130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-202130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-202130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-202130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-202130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-202130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-202130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-202130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-202130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-202130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-202130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-202130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-202130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-202130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-202130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-202130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-202130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-202130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-202130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-202130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-202130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-202130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-202130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ122-202130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
321 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thundersto