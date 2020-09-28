TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

TXZ119-282115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-282115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-282115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-282115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-282115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-282115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-282115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ092-282115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ091-282115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ102-282115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-282115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-282115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-282115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-282115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-282115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-282115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-282115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-282115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-282115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-282115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-282115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-282115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-282115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-282115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-282115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-282115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-282115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-282115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ146-282115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-282115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ160-282115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-282115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-282115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-282115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-282115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-282115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-282115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-282115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ121-282115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-282115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-282115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ123-282115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ107-282115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ106-282115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ095-282115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-282115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

312 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

