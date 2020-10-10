TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
TXZ119-102330-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-102330-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-102330-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-102330-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-102330-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ103-102330-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ093-102330-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-102330-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-102330-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-102330-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ101-102330-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ100-102330-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ115-102330-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ116-102330-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-102330-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-102330-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-102330-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-102330-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-102330-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ141-102330-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-102330-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ156-102330-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ157-102330-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ143-102330-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ144-102330-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-102330-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-102330-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ145-102330-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-102330-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ161-102330-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ160-102330-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-102330-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-102330-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-102330-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-102330-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ148-102330-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-102330-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-102330-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-102330-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ120-102330-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ105-102330-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-102330-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ107-102330-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ106-102330-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ095-102330-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-102330-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
400 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
