TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures

steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ118-222115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ159-222115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ158-222115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ104-222115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ103-222115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ093-222115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ092-222115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ091-222115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-222115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ101-222115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ100-222115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ115-222115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ116-222115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ117-222115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ131-222115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ132-222115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ130-222115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ129-222115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ141-222115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ142-222115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ156-222115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ157-222115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-222115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ144-222115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ133-222115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ134-222115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ145-222115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ146-222115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ161-222115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ160-222115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ174-222115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ175-222115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Light and variable winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ162-222115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ147-222115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ148-222115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ135-222115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ122-222115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ121-222115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ120-222115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ105-222115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ123-222115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ107-222115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ106-222115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ095-222115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ094-222115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

