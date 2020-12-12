TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

342 FPUS54 KFWD 120933

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

TXZ119-122230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ118-122230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-122230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-122230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-122230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-122230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-122230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-122230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-122230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-122230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-122230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-122230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-122230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-122230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-122230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-122230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-122230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-122230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-122230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-122230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-122230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-122230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-122230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-122230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-122230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-122230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-122230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-122230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-122230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-122230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-122230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with rain likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-122230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with rain likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-122230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-122230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-122230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-122230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ135-122230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-122230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-122230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ120-122230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ105-122230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-122230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ107-122230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-122230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-122230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ094-122230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

333 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

