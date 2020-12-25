TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ 014 FPUS54 KFWD 251034 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 TXZ119-252215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-252215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-252215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ158-252215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ104-252215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ103-252215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ093-252215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-252215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ091-252215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ102-252215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ101-252215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ100-252215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-252215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ116-252215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ117-252215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ131-252215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ132-252215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ130-252215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-252215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ141-252215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-252215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ156-252215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ157-252215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ143-252215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-252215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ133-252215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ134-252215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-252215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ146-252215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ161-252215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ160-252215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ174-252215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ175-252215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ162-252215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ147-252215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ148-252215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ135-252215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ122-252215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ121-252215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-252215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-252215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ123-252215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ107-252215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ106-252215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ095-252215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-252215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 434 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$