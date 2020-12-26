TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

TXZ119-262215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-262215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-262215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-262215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ104-262215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-262215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-262215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-262215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-262215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around

20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-262215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-262215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-262215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-262215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-262215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-262215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-262215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ132-262215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ130-262215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-262215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-262215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-262215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-262215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-262215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-262215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-262215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ133-262215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-262215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-262215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-262215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-262215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-262215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-262215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ175-262215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-262215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-262215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-262215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-262215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-262215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-262215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-262215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-262215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-262215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-262215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-262215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-262215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-262215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

