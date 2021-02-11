TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

730 FPUS54 KFWD 110939

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

TXZ119-112215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ118-112215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s.

TXZ159-112215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain this afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

TXZ158-112215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

TXZ104-112215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 30s.

TXZ103-112215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ093-112215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s.

TXZ092-112215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

TXZ091-112215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s.

TXZ102-112215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ101-112215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

TXZ100-112215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ115-112215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ116-112215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

TXZ117-112215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ131-112215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 11.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ132-112215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ130-112215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

TXZ129-112215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 11.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

TXZ141-112215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a

chance of freezing rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ142-112215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing

drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to a few

hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ156-112215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing

drizzle with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and rain

this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ157-112215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing

drizzle with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and rain

this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ143-112215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms,

freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

TXZ144-112215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing

drizzle with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and rain

this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

13.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

TXZ133-112215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ134-112215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms with areas of freezing drizzle

this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ145-112215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet. Areas of freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ146-112215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain this afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 30s.

TXZ161-112215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain this afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ160-112215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain,

rain with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ174-112215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of sleet. A chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ175-112215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, thunderstorms with a

slight chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain this morning,

then freezing rain likely this afternoon. No sleet accumulation

expected. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

TXZ162-112215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, thunderstorms, freezing

rain with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

TXZ147-112215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain,

rain with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ148-112215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, thunderstorms with a

slight chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain this morning,

then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

TXZ135-112215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning, then a slight

chance of rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ122-112215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet this morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ121-112215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet this morning. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady around 30.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s.

TXZ120-112215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ105-112215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ123-112215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet

this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ107-112215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ106-112215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ095-112215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of freezing rain this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

TXZ094-112215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

339 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 13.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

