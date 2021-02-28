TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

TXZ119-281015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-281015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-281015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ158-281015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ104-281015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-281015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-281015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-281015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-281015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Temperatures

steady around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-281015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-281015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Less humid with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-281015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-281015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-281015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-281015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-281015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-281015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-281015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ129-281015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ141-281015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-281015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-281015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ157-281015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ143-281015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-281015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-281015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-281015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-281015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-281015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-281015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ160-281015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ174-281015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ175-281015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ162-281015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ147-281015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ148-281015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-281015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-281015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ121-281015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-281015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-281015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ123-281015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-281015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy

with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-281015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-281015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ094-281015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

106 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

