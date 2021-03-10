TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 _____ 620 FPUS54 KFWD 100908 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 TXZ119-102330- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ118-102330- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ159-102330- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ158-102330- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ104-102330- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ103-102330- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ093-102330- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ092-102330- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-102330- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ102-102330- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ101-102330- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ100-102330- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-102330- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-102330- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ117-102330- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ131-102330- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ132-102330- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ130-102330- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-102330- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-102330- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-102330- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-102330- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-102330- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ143-102330- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ144-102330- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ133-102330- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ134-102330- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ145-102330- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ146-102330- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-102330- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-102330- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-102330- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-102330- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ162-102330- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ147-102330- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-102330- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ135-102330- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ122-102330- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ121-102330- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ120-102330- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ105-102330- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ123-102330- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-102330- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ106-102330- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ095-102330- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ094-102330- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 308 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. 