TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

TXZ119-162130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ118-162130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ159-162130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ158-162130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ104-162130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ103-162130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ093-162130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ092-162130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ091-162130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ102-162130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ101-162130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ100-162130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ115-162130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ116-162130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ117-162130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ131-162130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ132-162130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ130-162130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ129-162130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ141-162130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ142-162130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ156-162130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ157-162130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ143-162130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ144-162130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ133-162130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ134-162130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ145-162130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ146-162130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ161-162130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ160-162130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ174-162130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ175-162130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ162-162130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ147-162130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ148-162130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ135-162130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ122-162130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ121-162130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ120-162130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ105-162130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ123-162130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ107-162130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ106-162130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ095-162130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ094-162130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

