TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

505 FPUS54 KFWD 020808

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-022115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-022115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

